Chester ’s historic bandstand is getting a makeover to give it a fresh look for the coming summer season.

The iconic feature at the Groves , built in 1913, has hosted brass bands and choirs for more than 100 years.

Work on the grade-II listed structure will include drainage, repairs to damaged sandstone, pointing, painting and the timber floor will be sanded and resealed.

The work has been made possible due to funding from the council’s place operations budget and the local ward member’s budget, along with New Homes Bonus and Section 106 funds.

Councillor Louise Gittins , cabinet member for communities and well-being, said: “The bandstand will now look wonderful for a packed programme of events and performances taking place this summer. The programme covers every weekend between May and September, as well as bank holidays.

“After the recent cold spell, I’m looking forward to seeing the completed bandstand looking fantastic in the summer sunshine.”