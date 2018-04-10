Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester's Italian restaurant Convivio appears to have closed its doors after 10 years in the city.

The eatery on Grosvenor Street has not been open since last Friday and both the restaurant's website and phone number appear to no longer be in use.

Most tellingly, a Chronicle reader told us she had been informed by a staff member at Convivio last week that the bar was about to be stripped out before the whole restaurant closed at the weekend.

The Chronicle has not been able to get confirmation of the closure from the restaurant but the building is now in darkness and the outside menu boards have been removed.

The iconic gothic building, which has been described as 'an architectural masterpiece', has a history that spans many decades and was built in 1853 after architect James Harrison won a competition to design a Tudor-style savings bank.

It housed TSB bank until the 1980s and was briefly known as a Viking Restaurant before being taken over by Chester restaurateur Stephen Wundke in 1992 when he re-opened it as Paparazzi, later known as Pastarazzi Ristorante.

Stephen told The Chronicle: "It was in an awful state when I took it over. I had to put the staircase in, put the bar in upstairs, repair the oak panelling and I got threatened with jail by heritage as they thought I had damaged the panelling, but fortunately I had pictures that showed what I inherited and they changed their tune.

"We were the first to bring an open kitchen to Chester – common now but unseen in Chester prior to Paparazzi. For years we had people coming from far afield - it was a good era," he recalled.

In 2008 new owners spent more than £100,000 transforming it into Convivio, complete with a £15,000 Italian stone oven - and for the past decade it remained a thriving eatery in the city centre.