Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents near a chemical plant have been advised to keep windows and doors shut because of ‘a lot of dust’ in the air following a significant fire.

Firefighters are in attendance at Tata Chemicals in Works Lane, Northwich , following reports of a fire in the conveyor belt system.

The incident was reported about 9.30am today (Friday, June 8).

At the scene are 14 fire appliances from Northwich, Lymm, Winsford, Holmes Chapel, Sandbach, Penketh, Warrington, Powey Lane in Chester, Congleton and Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service has issued the following advice: “Residents nearby have been advised to shut windows and doors as a precaution as there is likely to be a lot of dust in the area.”

Ambulance are in also attendance as a precaution.

But at 11.10am the fire service confirmed: “All persons are accounted for and there are no injuries.”

Fire crews are working alongside the company’s staff using breathing apparatus. One team is at ground level using a hose reel jet while another team are using a hose reel jet from an elevated gantry. Water is also being used internally on the conveyor belt system.

The fire is in the conveyor belt of the kiln plant which measures approximately 50 metres by 20 metres by four metres high.