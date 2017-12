Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters battled a blaze at a residential care home in Blacon last night (Wednesday, December 20).

Crews were called to The Willows Care Home on Nevin Road just after 5.30pm after the blaze started from an electrical heater in one of the bedrooms.

Residents were evacuated while crews wearing two breathing apparatus used a hose reel jet and large fan to get the blaze under control.

Firefighters were on the scene for around 45 minutes.