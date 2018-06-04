Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police continue to appeal for witnesses following a serious assault on a woman in Ellesmere Port over the weekend.

Officers were called to the area of Overpool Road and Royston Close just after 1am on Sunday (June 3) after receiving reports of an injured female.

A 34-year-old man was arrested as part of police enquiries and has since been released without charge.

DI Helena Banusic said: "We are still keen to speak to anyone who was in the area of the Overpool Road, including the train station, between 11pm last night and 2am on Sunday.

"We’d also like to speak to anyone who lives in this area who has seen or heard something but has not yet spoken to police.

"We are also appealing for anyone who may have driven or cycled past with dash cam footage. The community will see increased police presence in this area with officers conducting house to house, CCTV and witness enquiries."

Anyone with information is asked to please call Cheshire police on 101 quoting IML 82545. Alternatively information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestopppers on 0800 555 111.