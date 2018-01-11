Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester’s Garden Quarter community appears to have escaped a carve-up by the body in charge of redrawing council ward boundaries.

There was a furore when the Local Government Boundary Commission for England suggested a change that would have controversially destroyed the vibrant ward.

The ward, which represents a distinct community in and around the Garden Lane area of Chester, was to have been split down the middle and hived off to the neighbouring wards of Blacon and Chester City.

In a change of heart, the commission has now come up with a revised proposal that would keep the Garden Quarter community intact although it will be lumped in with the neighbouring Chester City ward.

Garden Quarter ward member Cllr Bob Rudd, who is also chairman of Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWaC), had argued the ward’s ‘community identity’ must be retained.

So he feels the revised plan for a ‘Chester City & the Garden Quarter ward’, though not ideal, was ‘probably the best outcome we could have hoped for’.

But Cllr Rudd will be taking ‘soundings’ from his constituents before offering his official view as the consultation on the revised plan now runs until February 5, 2018.

These new recommendations mean Blacon ward would maintain its current boundaries.

The boundary commission is reviewing ward boundaries right across the CWaC area with a proposed reduction in the overall number of councillors from 75 to 70.

It has also made further changes to its previous recommendations and now proposes to merge its proposed Vicars Cross and Boughton Heath wards to create a Great Boughton ward which will be represented by two councillors.

Commission chair Professor Colin Mellors said: “We listened carefully to all the views put to us on new ward boundaries last year and have made changes to the original recommendations in the Chester area.

“We are now asking local people to log on to our website to tell us what they think about these proposals before we publish final recommendations for the whole council area in March.”

Once final recommendations are agreed, the commission will lay a draft order in both Houses of Parliament.

Residents can also have their say by writing to: The Review Officer (Cheshire West and Chester) LGBCE, 14th floor, Millbank Tower, London, SW1P 4QP or by emailing reviews@lgbce.org.uk.