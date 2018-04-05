Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More schoolchildren will benefit from Hartford Young NSPCC’s Speak Out, Stay Safe campaign thanks to support from Redrow.

Redrow homeowners at Hartford Grange, Water’s Reach and Weaver Park and their neighbours from the surrounding area, along with Redrow staff, contractors and suppliers, raised almost £1,700 at a community event held in December.

The proceeds from the Christmas event have now been shared between Hartford Young NSPCC and Chesnut Lodge Specialist School in Widnes.

Chairman of Hartford Young NSPCC Danny Daynes said: “The Speak Out Stay Safe programme helps children understand about different types of abuse so that they can get help if or when they need it.

“We’re a small local charity and the funding from Redrow will enable us to reach more children to give them the knowledge and understanding to stay safe.”

Chesnut Lodge is a cause close to home for Redrow.

The son of one of its contractors, Ben Schofield, who works on site in Hartford, attends the school.

Redrow has hosted charity Christmas events in Hartford for three years and they’ve become a favourite with the local community.

The housebuilder has also gifted more than £10,000 between 16 local groups via community funds and has just launched a third scheme, inviting local groups to apply for a slice of £10,000.

Sales director for Redrow Homes (NW) Jason Newton said: “Community spirit is what makes Hartford such a great place to live and by supporting local groups and charities we’re helping to ensure that it continues to thrive as the neighbourhood grows.

“Hartford Young NSPCC is a great local charity and the Speak Out Stay Safe campaign could make a real difference to children who may be at risk.”