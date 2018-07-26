Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The organisers of the Essar Chester 2018 Half Marathon have announced that the runners at this year’s event have raised a record sum for charity.

“Our running heroes have raised a huge £630,000, this astonishing figure has smashed the previous record by over £50,000” said Chris Hulse of race organisers Active Leisure Events.

“It was fitting that we celebrated this with the runners themselves and took the opportunity to mark it with a special photograph taken with some of them just prior to our July training run from Total Fitness Chester.”

Raising funds for charity is a key part of what the Essar Chester Half Marathon is all about.

“I never cease to be amazed at the commitment and enthusiasm of our charity runners,” added Chris.

“They raise funds for many different causes for all kinds of reasons and their achievements are to be congratulated.”