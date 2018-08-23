The big day is finally here for thousands of students across Chester and Ellesmere Port who have been waiting nervously for the results of their GCSE exams.
We'll be bringing you live updates throughout the day from our schools, success stories and the latest tips and advice for students whether they got the grades they wanted or not.
'Outstanding' students
There were smiles all round at Queen’s Park High School in Handbridge as Year 11 students came in to pick up their outstanding GCSE results.
Following the school’s ground-breaking success last year in English, the school has now equally seen between a 10% and 15% increase in all key measures for maths and science.
Congrats to King's students
Excellent results at Queen's
Pupils and staff at The Queen’s School in Chester are celebrating after another excellent year of GCSEs.
Examination reforms were widely expected to make things much tougher for this year’s cohort; however, the girls’ school pupils rose to the challenge to achieve a superb set of results.
Well over half of the girls achieved eight or more examinations at the coveted top grades (grades 9, 8 7 or A*/A).
One in ten achieved exclusively the top grades (grades 9 or 8 or A*) and almost 30% gained exclusively 9,8,7 or A*/A grades.
He makes a very good point
Talented bunch!
Perfect birthday present
The headmistress of Abbey Gate College said their results this year are ‘a fantastic finale’ to the school’s 40th birthday celebrations.
Talented Bishop Heber student in country's top 0.2%
A Malpas student has emerged as one of the top 1,000 GCSE students in the entire country after achieving an astonishing NINE grade 9 results.
Lauren McCarthy was top of the class at Bishop Heber High School in Malpas after this incredible feat which places her in the top 0.2% (or fewer than 1,000 students) of all candidates nationally.
UCEA success story
Year 11 students at Ellesmere Port’s University Church of England Academy are celebrating their results with 75% securing five or more passes at GCSE within a range of subjects.
'Relentless exam season'
Staff at Chester Catholic High School are delighted by students’ performance this year.
Top achievers include Mac Alexander, with eight 7-9 grades (the equivalent of eight A or A* grades under the old system), including a 9 in his physics GCSE; Emma Bissell who has six 9 grades along with two 8s and a 7; Matthew Brayne (eight 7-9 grades); Sarah Dodd (four 9s and four 8s); and Anastasia Doran (four 9s and five 8s).
Our first jumping shot of the day!
Students have been jumping for joy at Tarporley High School.
In the first year of the new GCSE qualifications, the school saw nearly 20% of the cohort achieve the very highest of grades (Grade 8 and Grade 9) which is equivalent to grade A* and A** respectively.
Headteacher full of praise
The head of Helsby High School has praised students for their commitment and determination.
John Dowler said: “This year’s results are particularly impressive as they were achieved against the backdrop of significant national change.”
Smashed it!
And the award for best picture of the day goes to...
If things didn't go to plan today, take heart from this...
Every reason to be proud
Great day for Christleton High students
High flyers
What did you get?
Celebrations at Bishops' Blue Coat
The national picture
Wise words from the MP for Ellesmere Port and Neston
'Emotional scenes'
Our first results are in
We have our first set of GCSE results from our area.
The headteacher of Upton-by-Chester High, Paula Dixon, says this year’s results are among the best the school has ever had.
She said: “84% of our students have gained a grade 4 or above in maths, 82% in English and 89% in science. Under the new grading system a 4 is equivalent to the old grade C, grades 7-8 are the same as the old A*-A and the new top Grade 9 is higher than the old grade A* and therefore even harder to achieve.”
