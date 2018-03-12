Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The re-development of Winsford Cross Shopping Centre has taken a further step forward after the appointment of new managers.

Property consultant JLL has been instructed by Cheshire West and Chester Council to manage the retail centre.

JLL’s retail management team has taken on the day-to-day management of the centre, following last month’s acquisition of the 220,000 sq ft centre by the council.

The authority purchased the shopping centre as part of its plans to unlock the potential for a more comprehensive development of the town centre.

Jordan Jeffery, head of JLL’s Retail Management team, said: “Winsford is set to go through some exciting changes over the next few years, with inward investment from many different sectors supporting its regeneration.

“Our appointment enables us to support our client to deliver its ambitious masterplan for Winsford Cross which will not only support existing and new retailers, but also enhance the shopping experience.”

Located in the centre of Winsford, the shopping centre includes 72 retail units and is anchored by Argos, ASDA, B&M, Boots, Dorothy Perkins and Wilko.

Cabinet member for economic development and infrastructure councillor Brian Clarke added: “Cheshire West and Chester Council is committed to the re-development of the Winsford Cross Shopping Centre.

“We have bought the shopping centre in order to unlock a comprehensive improvement of the town centre in Winsford which will ultimately be to the benefit of customers in the town.

“We are pleased to welcome JLL as a partner in this project and look forward to sharing their experience and knowledge of managing shopping centres.”

JLL’s dedicated retail management team manages 120 shopping centres and 220 retail parks in the UK.