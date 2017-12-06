Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two rare spiders have been spotted in Cheshire’s own Delamere Forest.

Cheshire Wildlife Trust has disclosed a recent spider survey, carried out by conservation body the Tanyptera Trust, has revealed the presence of the nationally rare jumping spider Sitticus floricola and the rare money spider Glyphesis cottonae.

The jumping spider was found at two new locations bringing the total number of sites where this species has been recorded in Cheshire to 10.

Measuring between 3.5mm and 7.5mm across the small spider, which hunts by day, is said to use its big eyes to judge its impressive jumps.

The rare money spider, described as ‘another spectacular find’, was found at four new sites in Delamere meaning the number of locations where this species has been recorded in Cheshire has almost doubled.

Both spiders live on sphagnum moss found in the boggy areas of the forest. The trust explains that extensive restoration work carried out over the last four years through a partnership with the Forestry Commission has involved re-wetting areas of the forest to bring them back to their natural state.

The British Arachnological Society lists the jumping spider as ‘vulnerable’ (nationally rare) and the money spider as ‘near threatened’ (nationally rare).

Katie Piercy at the wildlife trust, who has been involved in the project to re-wet areas of the forest, said: “Species such as these rare spiders thrive in bog habitats and that’s exactly what we have been working hard to create in Delamere. The fact that the number of sites where these species are being recorded has increased mean that our work is achieving its aim of re-establishing this habitat.

“Dragonflies and plant species have also benefited and we have been able to record significant differences in the variety of species now using the sites.”

The award winning restoration project is supported by Natural England, WREN’s FCC Biodiversity Action Fund, the British Dragonfly Society and Cheshire West and Chester Council.