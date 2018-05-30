Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new batch of £1 coins are said to be worth a small fortune because of a Royal Mint ‘mistake’.

Change Checker has reported that a new batch of £1 coins could have a minting 'error' on them, according to our sister paper the Manchester Evening News.

It appears that the 12-sided £1 coin die has been struck on an old round £1 coin blank.

The new 12-sided coin, designed by a Midlands schoolboy, from Walsall, entered circulation last May.

Change Checker adds that it has seen three examples of this in the past week alone so maybe they are not super rare, maybe you have one and you haven't noticed it yet.

The Mirror has also reported that types of this coin are appearing on eBay with one selling for £205 which received 22 bids.

The Royal Mint still haven't verified these coins so Change Checker say the best thing to do is to send it to The Royal Mint Museum which offers a free verification service.

You get the coin back – along with their findings – a few weeks later.