Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A farmer told his fleeing victim she was ‘not going anywhere’ before raping her over a table, top judges have heard.

Anthony Ronald Kirkham, of Wrexham Road, Ridley, Tarporley, was convicted of rape and jailed for nine years at Chester Crown Court on April 21 last year.

But today the 73-year-old challenged his sentence at London’s Appeal Court, claiming his punishment was much too tough.

Mr Justice Garnham said he attempted to kiss his victim on the neck, but she said ‘no’ and tried to run away.

Kirkham would not be put off, however, and grabbed her hand, telling her she was ‘not going anywhere’.

The terrified victim ‘froze’ and Kirkham bent her over a table and raped her, said the judge.

She was ‘vulnerable’ as she had been drinking earlier in the evening of the attack.

Lawyers for Kirkham argued today (Thursday, January 18) that his his jail term should be cut.

They pointed to his age, his ‘ailing’ health and the conviction leading to the loss of his farm.

He had no previous convictions of a ‘similar nature’, the court was told.

But Mr Justice Garnham ruled: “The sentence in this case was appropriate and there is no proper argument that it is excessive.”

“It is certainly not manifestly excessive and this application is dismissed,” concluded the judge, who was sitting with Lady Justice Sharp and Judge Wendy Joseph QC.