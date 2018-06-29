Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rail services between Chester and Crewe are at a standstill this afternoon (Friday, June 29) due to a line-side fire.

The disruption could cause havoc for racegoers heading across to the evening meeting taking place at Chester with the first race at 5.50pm.

Travel website Inrix reported the fire problem about 2pm.

It states: “Services at a standstill on Arriva Trains Wales between Chester and Crewe due to line-side fire.”

Virgin Trains also tweeted: “Due to a fire near the railway in Crewe, all lines are currently blocked.”

Meanwhile, there are delays of up to ten minutes on Arriva Trains Wales between Warrington Bank Quay and Chester due to a signalling problem, which was reported about 1.30pm.