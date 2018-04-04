Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives are appealing for information after offenders targeted a cash machine in Tarvin in an early hours raid.

Police were called to reports of suspicious activity outside the Co-op on the A51 Bypass Road about 4.25am on Monday, April 2.

On arrival, officers found offenders had attempted to take an ATM machine from outside the Co-op but were unsuccessful.

Police are initially linking this crime with another early hours attack on a cash machine at Weaverham Post Office the following day (April 3) when thieves made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Detective Constable Gareth Yates, of Chester CID, said: “On this occasion the offenders were unsuccessful in their attempts and fled the scene empty-handed. However, they caused a significant amount of damage and we are committed to doing all that we can to bring them to justice.

“The investigation is currently ongoing and we’re following a number of lines of enquiry, including CCTV and forensics. Initial indications suggest that the incident is linked to a similar ATM attack that occurred in Weaverham on Tuesday 3 April.

“As part of the investigation we’re keen to locate a silver hatchback car which was seen in the area around the time of the incident and as part of this I’d like to hear from anyone who was driving in the Tarvin area between 4am and 5am and has a dashcam fitted to their vehicle.”

“I urge anyone with any information which could assist the investigation to contact the team here at Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number IML 25557.”

Information can also be passed anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111. To submit dashcam footage visit the website .