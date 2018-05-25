Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives are urging witnesses to come forward after four men armed with knives forced their way into a family home in Ellesmere Port .

This frightening aggravated burglary took place while the occupants were at their Aldgate property about 8.50pm on Wednesday, May 23.

After searching rooms, the raiders fled in a blue BMW 1 series car along Sutton Way.

Cheshire Police are appealing for anyone to get in touch who witnessed the incident or thinks they may know who the identity of the offenders. They have not revealed whether anything was taken.

Detective Constable John Verry said: “This was a terrifying incident for the family concerned that has left them extremely shaken up.

“The offenders had their faces concealed but we are determined to find out who they are and bring them to justice.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and I urge anyone who saw the offenders force their way into the property or exit it through the front door to get in touch.

“I am also keen to hear from anyone who saw the blue BMW arrive at or flee the scene.”

One of the offenders is described as around 5ft 6in tall, 25 to 30 years old, of medium build and with cropped, short, mousy-coloured hair. His hair was shorter round the sides than it was on the top and he was clean-shaven. He spoke with a Liverpudlian accent.

DC Verry said: “If you think you may know who the offenders are or where the blue BMW is or have any other information that may help with our investigation please call Cheshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 72716, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”