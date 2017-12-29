Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police carried out a drugs warrant in a residential suburb of Chester.

Officers searched an address in Sussex Road, Newton , at 6pm on Thursday, December 28.

A quantity of what is believed to be Class A and B drugs were found and seized after police acted on 'community intelligence'.

Cheshire Constabulary spokesman Neil Bellis said no one had been arrested so far and investigations were ongoing.

Anyone concerned about drug dealing in their local community can contact Cheshire police on 101. Alternatively, details can be reported anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.