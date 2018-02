Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 43-year-old man was arrested over an alleged drugs offence and possession of a bladed article following a raid on a Chester address.

The suspect was outside his property in Talbot Street, Newtown , when officers arrived to execute the warrant on the afternoon of Wednesday, February 7.

He was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B drug (cannabis) and of a bladed article in a public place.

The man was later released under investigation.