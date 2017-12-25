Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We think we know the city where we live, work and shop pretty well, but just how well?

Old signs, ads and logos are part of the every day visual landscape but isolate them from their surroundings and the task of identifying where they're located becomes a lot more challenging.

Here we have put together a collection of images of signs that have been part of Chester for a long time, in some cases decades or even hundreds of years.

Take our quiz to see if you recognise the precise whereabouts of these signs, advertisements, inscriptions and miniature figures. And don't forget to share your results on Twitter and Facebook.

This quiz works best on desktop computers or using dedicated mobile browsers. If you have opened this page via Twitter on mobile please reload it in a dedicated browser.

