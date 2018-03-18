Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Whether you're a seasoned motorist or new to the road, you need to be clued up on the rules, and ensure you know exactly what all the road signs mean.

Research by car supplier Leasecar.uk has revealed that many drivers are failing to keep up their knowledge of road signs and many actually have little idea what the signs they pass every day actually mean.

Whether you’ve been driving for three years or 30 years, there are some road signs that you very rarely see, so on the odd occasion you do come across them you might not have a clue what they’re indicating towards.

You may have a rough idea or be able to hazard a guess at some of them, but the most obscure ones might leave you nonplussed.

Tim Alcock from LeaseCar.uk said: “Once you’ve been on the roads for a few years, it’s easy to think that you know everything and anything there is to know about running a vehicle and cruising from A to B.

“But what about when you venture beyond your usual driving haunts and commuting routes, and you’re met with a road sign you’ve possibly never seen before?

“For the most part, the signs can be roughly interpreted and if you had to hazard a guess, you probably wouldn’t be far off.

“Nevertheless, we’ve picked out some of the most obscure and uncommon road to help British drivers get clued up before heading out on any annual road trips this summer.”