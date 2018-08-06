Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A quick-thinking resident averted disaster when he tackled a fire caused by a discarded cigarette.

The incident happened yesterday (Sunday, August 5) on Crown Park in Saighton when a careless driver threw a cigarette out of his car before driving away.

The dry grass instantly caused the cigarette to ignite and cause a blaze, but luckily a resident sprang into action, grabbing a hosepipe and extinguishing the fire before it could spread further.

A spokesperson for Cheshire Fire and Rescue, who arrived shortly afterwards, said: "At 15:04 on 5 August, firefighters attended reports of a fire on Highlander Road, Huntington.



"Crews swiftly attended the scene, however the fire was out on arrival - a nearby resident had used a hosepipe to extinguish it."