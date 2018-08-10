Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three lanes are closed on the M6 southbound near Warrington following a pile-up.

Travel website Inrix says two lorries and a car are involved in the collision reported about 2.15pm today (Friday, August 10).

Two drivers were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

There are severe delays and queueing traffic from J21 A57 Manchester Road (Woolston) to J20 A50 Cliff Lane ( Lymm Interchange). Congestion is back past J22 (Newton Le Willows).

Travel time is around 1 hour 20 minutes.

Inrix claims the incident happened on a stretch where there was surface water.

Lanes one, two and three (of four) are closed. All emergency services are in attendance. The accident happened in the first and second lanes.

The situation has not been helped by extra holiday traffic.

North West Motorway Police tweeted: "Please allow extra time for your journey this afternoon as delays are starting to build."