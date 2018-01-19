Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There's motorway mayhem on the M56 at the Lymm (M6) interchange this morning (January 19) because of an accident affecting traffic in both directions.

Queueing vehicles were reported at 9.25am after two lanes closed westbound towards Chester following a collision between a car and a van, according to travel website Inrix.

Lanes two and three (of three) are closed at junction nine.

But there is also visible damage to the central barrier which has resulted into a lane closure (lane three) for safety reasons on the opposite eastbound carriageway, heading towards Manchester. However, traffic is said to be coping well.