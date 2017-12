Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Broken traffic lights are causing congestion in Chester city centre this morning (Monday, December 18).

There are queues on A548 New Crane Street at Nuns Road/City Walls Road according to traffic website Inrix, which is reporting that the traffic lights have been stuck on red for a while.

It is causing congestion on Sealand Road to South View Road and on the A483 Wrexham Road to Herons Way.

A Cheshire West and Chester Council spokesperson said they were looking into the matter.