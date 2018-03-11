Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nine sixth form students from the Queen’s School are volunteering at Save the Family’s supported homeless accommodation near Chester for a ten-week placement.

The students are completing a variety of tasks which are of great benefit to the families living on site. So far, they have tidied and organized the crafts room and helped stock and lay out the food store. Other tasks across the coming weeks will include preparing empty properties for new families who are in need of our support, processing donations and helping to maintain the gardens.

Lucy Duller, one of the students taking part in the volunteering project, said: “It’s really worthwhile for us and it enables us to help our local community.”

The work is part of the school’s QUEST programme which aims to give sixth form students experience of activities outside the academic curriculum. The programme also gives students excellent life experiences which are useful for CVs and university applications.

Sixth former Alexandra McDonald is also part of the programme. She said: “The activities we do help us to see directly how we are helping other people.”

Save the Family’s volunteer co-ordinator Jocelyn Horton said: “We are really enjoying working with the Queen’s School on this project. Volunteers are so valuable to us as they help us deliver the best possible service to our residents. We really appreciate everything the students and our other volunteers do.”