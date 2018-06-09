Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A leading Chester-based plastic surgeon is among individuals from this area to be recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2018.

Douglas McGeorge, 61, from Eccleston, has been awarded an MBE for voluntary and charitable services.

This is because of his work for the Prince’s Trust, the Centre for Social Justice and The Scar Free Foundation.

Since 2004, Mr McGeorge, a former president of the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (BAAPS), has been a trustee for The Scar Free Foundation.

It works to support medical research into disfigurement, reconstructive surgery and aesthetics.

The foundation has committed more than £12m of research funding, established a centre for Tissue Regeneration Medicine, two major centres for burns research and spent more than £5m on the world’s largest research programme in cleft lip and palate.

He has also been a member of the Prince’s Trust North West Development Committee since 2008 and during this time has helped to establish and run a number of fundraising events, including the Eaton Hall Gala Ball and the Annual Sporting Clay Day.

Since he joined the committee, they have raised more than £5m, largely thanks to his considerable contribution to the cause.

Alongside this work, he has also found time to fundraise for the Centre for Social Justice since 2008. He is currently trying to raise £24m for the Scar-less Healing initiative.

Also awarded an MBE is Richard 'Alan' Johnson, 64, from Neston, for services to children with life limiting illnesses in North West England and North Wales.

He, together with a few of his friends and family members, launched the Christopher Johnson Fund in 1987 which was re-launched under the name Northern Lights in 2002.

It offers children with life limiting conditions the opportunity to go to Lapland, look for Santa and have ‘fun in the snow’ while alleviating, if only for a short time, some of their and their parents’ stresses.

In the 30 years since its inception, it has raised £1m-plus, enabling more than 500 children between the ages of 6-11 to go on the trip of a lifetime.

Alan works with hospitals, social workers and organisations to identify children able to make the journey.

Northern Lights was awarded the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service in 2015 and he also received a Point of Light Award for his incredible work.

Cestrian John Riley, 71, from Guilden Sutton, has received a BEM for services to the community in Chester.

For more than 26 years he has been an outstanding member of the Chester District Scout Council. He plays a vital role in organising fundraising events, and uses the donations to ensure the 1,500 young people and leaders are given the best possible experience in scouting.

He is also a valued member of the Volunteer Health Walk Leader programme with Age UK Cheshire. His work has greatly improved the health and wellbeing of the elderly in the community when volunteering on health walks.

These walks are beneficial to an individual’s overall physicality, mental and social health.

He is a staff member at the Royal Voluntary Service Luncheon Club and has been in this position for over 13 years. Prior to this, he worked on the Meals on Wheels Service. He cooks, clears and serves meals for up to 40 diners.

While being the District Scout Treasurer he also took on the role of Treasurer of the Trafford Mill Limited. This is a project working to preserve a local historical water mill. There are plans in place for the development of the mill so it can be used as a resource for training and education in conservation.