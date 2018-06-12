Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Queen and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will travel in style aboard the Royal Train when they visit Cheshire later this week.

Her Majesty and her new granddaughter-in-law will travel overnight arriving in Runcorn on Thursday morning (June 14) to officially open the Mersey Gateway bridge.

Then’s it’s a quick car journey across to Chester where the Queen will unveil a plaque at the Storyhouse cultural centre before the royal pair enjoy lunch at Chester Town Hall as guests of Cheshire West and Chester Council .

The nine-carriage Royal Train has been used since 1842 when Queen Victoria became the first British monarch to move around using the rail. The current rolling stock dates from 1977-1987.

It’s thought not even Prince Harry or the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have ever used it on an official basis.

The train includes carriages with dining and lounging facilities, there are also areas for sleeping. It also features a bath the Queen has apparently used many times.

Critics claim the train is an unnecessary luxury but supporters argue the current arrangement emphasises utility over luxury and is often the most practical and secure mode of travel to fit the required schedule and avoid disruption to the public.

It’s believed this is the first time the Duchess of Sussex will have attended an official event with the Queen alone.