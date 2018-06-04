Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Volunteers’ outstanding contribution to the work of Claire House Children’s Hospice has been recognised after they were honoured with the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service is the highest award given to local volunteer groups across the UK and is the equivalent of an MBE. The awards were created in 2002 to celebrate the Queen’s Golden Jubilee and winners are announced on June 2 each year – the anniversary of the Queen’s Coronation.

The award celebrates the contribution of all volunteers to Claire House. The hospice, that helps seriously and terminally ill children live life to the full, has over 900 volunteers raising funds and providing support to children and families.

(Image: Fotopia Images)

Head of people services at Claire House Brenda White said: “Without volunteers Claire House simply wouldn’t survive. I know that every single one of our volunteers, whatever their role, has helped to make a significant difference to the children and families that we support.

“This prestigious award belongs to all of our marvelous volunteers, both past and present, who have supported Claire House and we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

Claire House Children’s Hospice will receive their award from the Lord Lieutenant of Merseyside later this summer. Representatives from the charity were also invited to a garden party at Buckingham Palace to meet the Queen and other winners of this year’s award.

(Image: Fotopia Images)

Lord Lieutenant of Merseyside Mark Blundell said: “I would like to congratulate all of the inspirational volunteers at Claire House Children’s Hospice. I am delighted to announce that they have been rewarded for their fantastic and much appreciated work with a Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

“The charity has a team of hundreds of volunteers who deserve to be recognised for the valuable work they do to help support the children and families the charity cares for.”

Claire House has a number of volunteer roles available across Merseyside, Wirral, Cheshire and North Wales. If you would like to find out more about how you can get involved and volunteer for Claire House Children’s Hospice visit www.clairehouse.org.uk or call 0151 343 0883.