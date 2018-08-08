Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cat owners all over the world are celebrating all that's great about their feline friends today, and Chester is no exception.

We have been inundated with pictures of your gorgeous cats, and we've included just some of them in our special cat gallery.

It's obvious that Chester is full of cat lovers and we hope all your moggies have been spoiled rotten today.

Ever since 2002, people have been celebrating International Cat Day which was designed by the International Fund For Animal Welfare to recognise and venerate one of humanity’s oldest and most loved pets.

Due to space limitations we're not able to include all the pictures we've been sent so apologies if we've not included yours.