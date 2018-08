Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are asking the public to help them trace an Ellesmere Port man who is wanted on re-call to prison for breaching a court order.

Stuart Welch, 39, is well known in the Chester and Ellesmere Port areas.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should call Cheshire police on 101 quoting IML 148936, give the details here or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

