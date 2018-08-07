Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Members of the public and all who loved Chester historian Len Morgan are invited to pay their respects to him at his funeral later this month.

The 85-year-old, who dedicated his life to studying and teaching the history of Chester, died peacefully at the Countess of Chester Hospital yesterday (Monday, August 6) following a short illness.

Len's son Dave told The Chronicle that his father's funeral will be held on Thursday, August 16 at Blacon Crematorium and all members of the public are invited to attend the service at 2pm to say a final farewell to the man many described as a 'Chester legend'.

A reception will be held afterwards at The Mill Hotel but due to limited numbers, this will be open to friends and family only.

Dave said about his father: "His love for the city shone through and had a positive effect on all who came in contact with him.

"Even in his eighties Dad remained forever active and enthusiastic in promoting Chester as a beautiful and historic city; he was the perfect ambassador for the city."