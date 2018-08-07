Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Generous members of the public have raised £10,000 in less than a day to fund the funeral of tragic midwife Samantha Eastwood.

Friends set up a GoFundMe page in recent days to help raise money for the funeral of the beloved 28-year-old, originally from Macclesfield in Cheshire, who was found dead in rural woodland near Stoke-on-Trent on Saturday.

Within just 24 hours the page had raised over £9,000 of its £10,000 target to give Samantha the 'send-off she deserves' - a target that has now been smashed.

Colleagues raised the alarm after Samantha, of Baddeley Green in Stoke, uncharacteristically failed to turn up for a night-shift at the Royal Stoke University Hospital at 7pm on Friday, July 27.

She was seen earlier that morning leaving her shift in good spirits and the last confirmed sighting was of her Volvo XC60 driving away from work at 7.45am.

After a public appeal, police discovered her body on Saturday.

Michael Stirling, the brother-in-law of Samantha's ex-fiance John Peake, appeared in court yesterday (August 6) charged with her murder.

