A pub in Neston is calling for local people to share their best family recipe to be in with the chance of having their dish added to the pub’s menu later this year.

The Hinderton Arms Chef & Brewer on Chester High Road is searching for a delicious, home-cooked recipe to be added to its menu, with the winner also bagging themselves a £500 cash prize.

The chosen dish will have to be a family favourite that always gets everyone around the dinner table, whether it’s a warming sticky toffee pudding or a hearty beef stew, a secret ingredient or a recipe that has been handed down through generations.

General manager at the Hinderton Arms Thomas Southern said: “Meal times are all about sharing special family moments, so what better way to find a wholesome dish for our menu than to turn to our guests for their favourite family recipes?

“From classic flavour combinations to secret cookery tricks, we can’t wait to find a dish for our new menu, inspired by our guests’ love of cooking.

“Anyone with a fantastic family recipe up their sleeve should get in touch to tell us why their dish deserves to be added to our menu.

“We’re looking forward to seeing what Neston locals can bring to the dinner table!”

To be in with a chance of having your dish featured on the Chef & Brewer menu, Neston locals simply need to visit the Chef & Brewer website www.chefandbrewer.com/seasonedwithlove explaining details of their best family recipe and why it’s special to them before Monday, February 26.

The chosen winner will need to be available in May to create their family recipe at Chef & Brewer’s development kitchen in Burton-on-Trent.