A burglar who 'persistently' stole from people's homes has been banned from entering parts of Blacon for five years.

Matthew Green, 28, of Melbourne Road, Blacon, was given a criminal behaviour order yesterday (Monday 19 March) at Chester Magistrates Court .

It states that he must not enter numerous roads in Blacon, any shed, yard or private house unless given consent, or be in possession of a bike without ownership.

During the hearing the court heard how Green was caught after being spotted peering through the window of a house on Ashmuir Close in Blacon before running off into the garden and trying to escape on his bike.

Despite Green shouting 'don’t call the police, I won’t come to your house again' and putting up a fight to get away, officers arrived and he was arrested.

Detective Sergeant Nick Henderson, of Chester CID, said: “Green is a prolific criminal with a long history of committing similar offences like these across our city.

“The order handed down to him today reassures the local community that he can no longer commit these offences.”

Sam Chapman, Cheshire West and Chester Council community safety officer, said: "The police and council work closely in partnership to make communities safer for all persons.

"The implementation of this criminal behaviour order will prevent Green’s anti-social behaviour affecting members of the public.

"His criminal behaviour had a detrimental impact on people’s lives. We continue to work hard to make our communities thriving places to visit, work and live."