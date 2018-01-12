Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An investigation has been launched following a blaze next to a block of flats on the Blacon housing estate.

Firefighters discovered the fire in the refuse area of Trinity Garden flats, Norris Road, after being alerted about 8am today (Friday, January 12).

Crews, two wearing breathing apparatus, used a hose reel jet and a covering jet to extinguish the fire. Two large fans were then employed to clear smoke from a neighbouring property.

Everyone in the building was accounted for and there are no reports of any injuries.

A Cheshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “A fire investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.”

Sanctuary Housing owns the affected block.

A spokesperson said: “A fire was reported in the refuse area at the property on Norris Road at just before 8am this morning. Cheshire Fire Service attended the scene, extinguished the fire and are now investigating the cause.

“While no-one was injured as a result of this fire, Sanctuary staff will remain on site all day to offer any support and reassurance that our residents need.”