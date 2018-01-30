Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Prize money at the Boodles May Festival (May 9-11) hosted by Chester Racecourse will be more than £1million for the first time ever.

And this year the running order has changed with the 188BET Chester Cup moving to the Friday to create a natural crescendo to the three-day event.

The 188BET Chester Plate – run over the same distance as the Chester Cup – has been introduced to provide an opportunity for those denied a run in the Chester Cup and will be the final race of the festival.

Trials contests will take centre stage on opening day, with the 100th running of the MBNA Chester Vase and Arkle Finance Cheshire Oaks.

These are the races that could produce the winners of the Investec Derby and the Investec Oaks and 2017 saw both Wings of Eagles and Enable go on to do just that.

Nigel Singer, 188BET’s managing director, said: “Following the success of our sponsorship of the 2017 Chester Cup we are pleased to agree to become the official partner of the Boodles May Festival in 2018.

"Not only will this allow us to continue our sponsorship of the prestigious 188BET Chester Cup, it will also allow us to lend our name to the inaugural running of the 188BET Chester Plate. This is hugely exciting as is the opportunity to again work alongside the team responsible for one of the UK’s premier racecourses.”

Chester Racecourse is also delighted at news the HomeServe Huxley Stakes, on the Friday, has been upgraded to a Group 2 contest to reflect the race’s tremendous records and winners over the years, including Debussy, Nobel Mission and, most recently, Deauville.

Prize money for the race will be increased to £125,000, a 66% increase from 2017’s figure of £75,000.

John Greaves, brand director of HomeServe, said: “We’re thrilled to be associated with this historic milestone for Chester Racecourse. As first-time sponsors of the Huxley Stakes, it’s fantastic to be part of this story and we look forward to congratulating a worthy winner on the day.”

The prize fund at this year’s Boodles May Festival will exceed £1,000,000 for the first time, representing a substantial uplift of over 30% on the previous year’s figure of £781,000.

Chester continues its commitment to horsemen and women, ensuring owners of every horse that runs across the three days will leave with at least £500 and this pledge will continue into the remaining 13 days of the racing calendar.

Chester Race Company chief executive Richard Thomas concluded: “This year’s Boodles May Festival is set to be the best yet. The changes we have implemented across the running order, the increase in prize money and infrastructure improvements at the racecourse will ensure we deliver a spectacular experience for horsemen, racegoers and viewers alike.

"We have fantastic support from our partners in 2018 and look forward to the start of another season of competitive racing on the Roodee and producing some excellent victors.”