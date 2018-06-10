Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester-based theatre company are set to stage their most lavish musical yet as they bring a hit west end show to Theatr Clwyd.

Tip Top Productions will stage the outrageously camp and colourful musical ‘Priscilla Queen of The Desert’ at the theatre from Wednesday, June 6 - Saturday, June 9 at 7.30pm with a matinee performance at 2.30pm on Saturday, June 9.

The show will be directed for Tip Top by Peter Swingler OBE who said: “Based on the Oscar-winning film which starred Terrence Stamp and Guy Pearce, Priscilla is the hilarious adventure of three friends who hop aboard a battered old bus bound for Alice Springs to put on the show of a lifetime.

“Their epic journey is a heart-warming story of self-discovery, brashness and acceptance.

“After winning a glittering array of international awards on Broadway, the West End, Europe and Asia, Tip Top Productions is delighted to bring the show to Theatr Clwyd in June.

Speaking about the show’s standout soundtrack and glittering costumes, Peter said: “This iconic hit musical has more glitter than most shows can dream of.

“This show will feature a dazzling array of hundreds of costumes, headdresses and a non-stop parade of dance-floor classics including It’s Raining Men, I Will Survive, I Love The Nightlife, Hot Stuff, plus Go West, Macarthur Park and many more, the cast have had a ball in rehearsals and I can say without doubt that in all the years I have been directing shows, this has been one the most happiest experiences of my life.

“The cast and crew have worked incredibly hard and I know audiences at Theatr Clwyd are in for a treat.”

The cast has thrown itself into their roles, not to mention the outrageous and colourful costumes in the show, with leading cast member Mike Jenkinson-Deakin who plays ageing drag queen Bernadette even taking a pair of high heels on honeymoon with him as soon as he knew he was cast in the role so that he could get used to walking them.

Mike from Telford said: “When Glenn (Mike’s Husband) and I set off on our dream Honeymoon, touring Australia in February this year, it was just after I had successfully auditioned for the part of Bernadette and so it seemed the perfect opportunity to break in the shoes by wearing them in the very country where the musical is set.

“We visited Sydney just in time for Mardi Gras and so nobody batted an eyelid when I posed for photos in front of the Sydney Opera House wearing high heels!”.

Full details of Priscilla Queen Of The Desert (which contains strong language and adult themes) can be found at www.theatrclwyd.com/en/whats-on/priscill-queen-of-the-desert/ where tickets can be booked online.

Alternatively, contact the Theatr Clwyd Box Office on 01352 701521.