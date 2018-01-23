Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sixth Form students from The King’s School in Chester have been congratulated for their hard work and determination after receiving offers for highly competitive courses at the country’s most prestigious universities.

By the university application deadline, 40% of sixth form students had received the maximum of all five offers from their preferred universities, whilst another 30 students had received four offers.

Eight students have been offered places to study at either the University of Oxford or the University of Cambridge.

Several have received offers for a range of fiercely competitive courses across Russell Group Universities including medicine, veterinary science, dentistry, chemistry and history, many of which have up to 12 applicants per place.

This ranks as one of King’s best years for students gaining places at top universities.

Head of sixth form Josh Carter said: “We are hugely proud of all of the Upper Sixth as they continue to achieve interviews and offers for university application in 2018. “Whilst the increasingly competitive world of Oxbridge gains the headlines it is hugely important to recognise that all our students make the right decisions for themselves and each one is ambitious in this respect.”

Those receiving Oxbridge offers include:

Sophie Cliff to read history at Homerton College, Cambridge; Aditya Iyer to read economics at Trinity Hall, Cambridge; Amelia Standing to read engineering at St Anne’s College, Oxford; Ruhi Kaur, to read law at Oxford; Anna Jones to read medicine at Corpus Christi College, Oxford; Emily Cresswell to read medicine at Pembroke College, Oxford; Rhiannon Jackson to read Spanish and English at The Queen’s College, Oxford and Matt Williams to read chemistry at Oxford.