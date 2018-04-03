Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Get ready for the Chester Raft Race is the message from the city’s Rotary club.

The 2018 race will take place on the river on Sunday, July 1 from 10.15am with entries now open.

Said to be the city’s premier river event, the day provides great fun for spectators and competitors alike.

A Rotary spokesman said: “The raft race is an ideal opportunity for work groups, clubs or groups of friends to build and enter a raft.

“It provides a fun challenge and an opportunity to help raise funds for local charities.”

The main charity this year will be the Countess of Chester Baby Grow appeal.

(Image: @mattjimages)

Rotary has chosen Great Sporting Events as the theme for the event with prizes for the best depiction of the theme as well as prizes for the fastest times down the river.

As well as the race there will be entertainment including Fly Boarder Jay, Chester Rock choir, fun for the youngsters, a bar and food.

“So get your friends together and enter a raft,” says Rotary.

Details and an entry form are at www.chesterraftrace.org.uk.

The race on the 400m course is the 43rd to be organised by the club.