The Festival of Trees at Chester Cathedral has been a ‘must-see’ attraction over the Christmas period and has received many visitors.

This is now the fifth year the festival has been running and Chester property consultants Kenneymoore have sponsored a tree since the very beginning.

Tim Kenney, partner at Kenneymoore, decided to decorate their tree with his mother’s knitted and crocheted handiwork. The tree has been festooned with knitted robins, swans, crackers and hand-made elves and fairies and has been a great success with the visitors. It has had to be restocked at least 10 times since the festival started on November 27. Tim decided the theme of their tree this year should be an ‘honesty tree’.

He said: “I wanted people to choose one of mum’s decorations to take home and put on their own tree and make a donation to the festival’s chosen charity at the same time.”

The cathedral decided to support the Countess Charity’s Ultrasound Breast Scanner Appeal and people have been encouraged to pay £1 and vote for their favourite corporate and school trees.

Tim added: “This appeal has been close to my family’s heart, as my mum has had breast cancer twice. We wanted to give something back.”

Tim’s mum Gloria Kenney added: “I love knitting and crocheting and have been making lots of knitted Easter chicks for the Babygrow Appeal and lots of knitted twiddlemuffs for the elderly. I live near Loughborough, so I hadn’t seen the festival until I came to Chester for the Christmas holidays. It was so nice to visit the cathedral and help restock the Kenneymoore tree and hear some of the lovely comments from visitors.

“It will be nice to hear how much the Festival and the Kenneymoore tree has raised for the Countess Charity.”

There is still time to see the Festival of Trees, which is running until Sunday, January 7. The winners of the corporate and school trees will then be announced, along with the total raised for the Ultrasound Breast Scanner Appeal.