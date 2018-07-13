Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester ’s Poundworld store in Foregate Street will close its doors for good this Sunday (July 15).

A closing down sale is taking place as well at the budget retailer’s store in The Forum shopping centre.

No final date has so far been released for The Forum outlet.

The move comes after the High Street discounter went into administration on June 11.

The chain, which operated 355 stores at its peak, also has outlets at Broughton Shopping Park, Ellesmere Port and Queensferry.

Poundworld’s administrators today announced the firm will shut another 80 stores, on top of 25 previously announced closures.

Some 1,024 employees will be affected by the decision, bringing the total number of redundancies from stores shutting down to 1,266.

Around 5,100 jobs are at risk in total with a number of head office roles also axed as part of the shake up.

Factors believed to be behind the discounter’s woes include falling consumer confidence, rising overheads and the weaker pound.

Chester’s £300m Northgate Development was recently dealt a massive blow after House of Fraser announced it no longer planned to deliver the anchor store for the scheme. The move is part of a rescue deal for House of Fraser which includes the closure of 31 of its 59 stores.