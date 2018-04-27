Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There's more depressing news from the high street with reports Poundworld is looking to close about 100 of its 355 stores with up to 1,500 jobs at risk.

Poundworld is considering the move under an insolvency process called a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA).

The retailer has outlets at The Forum and Foregate Street in Chester, Broughton Shopping Park, Ellesmere Port and Queensferry.

Experts say the discount chain has been hit by falling consumer confidence, rising overheads and the weaker pound.

The Chronicle has approached Poundworld for a comment.

(Image: Ian Cooper)

Poundworld is owned by private equity firm TPG Capital, which also controls the restaurant chain Prezzo whose landlords agreed to a CVA last month. Prezzo is closing 94 branches including Tex-Mex restaurant Chimichanga in Pepper Street, Chester, as part of the agreed restructure.

Meanwhile, Carpetright’s creditors and landlords have approved a CVA plan for about 80 store closures although The Chronicle understands the company’s outlet on the Greyhound Retail Park is safe.

Fashion chain New Look, which has a shop in Eastgate Street, has also entered into a CVA.

And House of Fraser, which is signed up to deliver the anchor store in Chester’s £300m Northgate Development, is reported to be considering the same measure after bringing in turnaround specialists KPMG.

Earlier this year, both Toys R Us UK and electronics chain Maplin went into administration – all Toys R Us stores, including the Chester Retail Park outlet, have now shut their doors. A closing down sale is being held at the nearby Maplin store, also on the retail park.

Closing today Friday (April 27) is ladies’ clothing and accessories store East in Bridge Street after the parent company went into administration for the second time in under three years. The closure will result in seven job losses.

Nearby, the 248-year-old Lowe & Son jewellers, on Bridge Street Row, will be shutting its doors when all stock is sold.

Homeware outlet ARBOL house in Northgate Street shuts at the end of April although customers need not worry as the products will be available online.

And discount CD, DVD, blu-ray and computer games chain That’s Entertainment is closing in The Forum following a restructure across the group. The store is holding a closing down sale with up to 75% off all stock.