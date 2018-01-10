The video will start in 8 Cancel

A post office manager who is wanted by police has links to Cheshire.

Justin Faddes, 35, has not been seen since leaving his home in Prestatyn on January 3. He was initially being treated as a missing person, but now police have revealed he is a wanted man.

A force spokesperson said: “North Wales Police are now treating missing Prestatyn man Justin Faddes, 35, as wanted in connection with a theft locally, and are asking anyone who knows of his whereabouts to phone police.

“He is still believed to be local but has not been seen since leaving his home on January 3.



“Mr Faddes drives a blue/silver Citroen Xsara Picasso Y594VSU and has links to Cheshire. Any information please call 101.”

The Daily Post reports that a member of Mr Faddes’ family posted on social media on Sunday: “I am completely heartbroken to say that my big brother has gone missing.

“His name is Justin Faddes, he’s 35 and he has connections with Rhyl and Crewe.

“Our whole family is absolutely devastated and we want nothing more than to have him found safely and soon.”