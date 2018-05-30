Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester will be hit with thunderstorms later this week, as forecasters warn of torrential rain and even flooding.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rainfall between 00.01am on Friday (June 1) and 9pm that evening – with most of the day forecast to be wet.

An area of thunderstorms across southern England and Wales is expected to move northwestwards towards Northern Ireland during Friday morning replaced by scattered thunderstorms across southern, central and North West England and Wales.

Forecasters say 20-30mm of rain is anticipated to fall within an hour, and even as much as 60mm in a few hours, along with the possibility of frequent lightning and large hail.