A Wirral hotel popular with wedding parties is celebrating after being named one of the top 50 in hospitality by a global luxury lifestyle magazine.

Thornton Hall Hotel and Spa at Thornton Hough has had the honour bestowed by LUX Life – the leading publication covering the best in luxury lifestyles and the finest in food, drink, hotels, health and beauty.

And the award comes hot on the heels of the four-star Wirral country hotel winning the Best Taste title in the prestigious UK-wide Afternoon Tea of the Year competition last month.

Thornton Hall general manager Geoff Dale said: “This is another marvellous accolade for Thornton Hall following our recent success in the Afternoon Tea of the Year competition.

“We pride ourselves on giving all our guests a very special experience whether they be staying in one of our characterful rooms, dining in our acclaimed Lawns Restaurant, planning the wedding of their dreams, or relaxing in our award-winning spa.

“So we’re very pleased LUX Life has recognised the exemplary service we offer by naming us in the top 50 in hospitality.”

LUX Life is a premium lifestyle publication with a global reach, read by people in more than 170 countries and who have combined yearly earnings of more than £40m.

The LUX Life awards recognise the very best from across the luxury lifestyle market.

A LUX Life spokeswoman said: “Those listed in our Top 50 have made an impact on their patrons through the unique experiences they offer. In creating this list, we considered restaurants, resorts, spas, hotels, cruises, travel experts, caterers, bakers, burger joints, event management firms, and theme parks – to name but a few.

“We wanted to name the very best of the best, and showcase the achievements, outstanding products, awe-inspiring views, award-winning services and best dishes to our 238,000-strong global circulation.”