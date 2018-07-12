Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Youngsters at three rural schools had a day together saying goodbye, good luck and thank you to their vicar.

The Rev Pete Rugen, known as ‘Vicar Pete’, has been responsible for St John’s in Norley, Crowton Christ Church and St John’s in Kingsley for 10 years. A former Cheshire maths teacher he moved to the villages from Yorkshire and is now also rural dean of Frodsham.

Headteacher Helen Kelly at Norley CE Primary says having been a teacher the prospect of three schools within the parishes did not faze him and he regularly enjoyed accompanying the schools on residentials, trips out, teaching maths lessons and leading collective worship.

“The children in all three schools have loved having Vicar Pete around and teaching them. They enjoy his company, jokes and interesting stories. He has been there for the good times and has supported them through the sad times too,” she said.

Mr Rugen has been on the governing bodies of all three schools, said to have been ‘a huge commitment’ and has been ‘a fantastic support’ to fellow governors and staff. He has also been instrumental in providing pastoral support for everyone in all three schools.

Helen continued: “Needless to say Vicar Pete is going to be missed greatly by everyone. The three schools decided to come together to wish Vicar Pete and his family well as they move to another parish near Chester.

“They enjoyed spending the day together, having lunch and presenting Vicar Pete with cards and a picture that includes three maps of Norley, Crowton and Kingsley.”

The day was so successful that the schools have decided to organise an annual picnic together.

His final service will be at St John’s, Norley on August 12 followed by a farewell lunch before he moves to St Michael’s in Plas Newton, Chester on September 9.