Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A popular Chester nursery which was rated outstanding by Ofsted has closed for good, leaving parents devastated.

Pipers Day Nursery in Hoole closed on Friday (July 20), only weeks after parents were sent a letter asking them to find alternative childcare arrangements for their children.

The letter, sent on June 19, explained that it was with 'an extremely heavy heart' staff had to inform them the nursery, which achieved outstanding ratings from Ofsted, was closing due to decreasing child numbers, a reduction in funding payments from CWaC and the increase in funded hours.

Despite exploring a number of options to make the nursery financially viable, Pipers had been left with 'no alternative' but to make the difficult decision to close.

Upset parent Elizabeth Watson, whose son Ray had attended the nursery for two years, had been due to return to work after having her second child and was left with the difficult task of finding a new nursery for both her sons in just a matter of weeks.

She told The Chronicle: "All us parents have been left devastated. It's been a very stressful time searching for another nursery, I had expected my second child to attend Pipers in January and am gutted he won't get to experience the Piper family like his older brother did. It was such a genuine nursery with loving staff who felt like my boy's extended family.

"I'd been dreading the final day ever since we got the letter. As a mum, I found the process of looking at nurseries tough before I went to view Pipers. It had a warm, friendly and open feel, and although not the shiniest nursery , I watched staff respond to children with time, care and respect - I knew it was the one for us," she explained.

Elizabeth has now managed to find a new nursery for her sons but says she has been left devastated by the closure and, along with other parents, threw staff a little party on their last day to say thank you for their hard work.

"We decided to try and give the staff something to smile about on their last day and parents generously sent in an array of gifts thanking the staff, myself included," she explained.

On the last day L Lewis Ice creams kindly sent down one of their vans and treated everyone - staff and children alike - to an ice cream.

"A sandwich platter lunch was also provided by parents' donations and the Little Yellow Pig coffee shop provided boxes of cakes too - local businesses in Hoole supporting each other and extending hands of friendship which was some light in the bleakest of times."

Elizabeth added: "The staff are heartbroken, finding out the news themselves just the Friday before the letter went out to parents and the last week before closure was emotional.

"Some of the staff have managed to secure jobs but several have not. The nursery manager Lisa Sheen has told me that local nurseries contacted her offering support and information regarding vacancies they had which is lovely.

"I'm not on a crusade to save the nursery, I simply wanted it acknowledging, very publicly, that a fantastic nursery and community asset has now gone and we will all feel its loss."

Cheshire West and Council comment

Cheshire West and Chester Council’s director of early intervention and prevention, Helen Brackenbury, said: “The owner of Pipers Day Nursery, Hoole has made the decision to close.

“As this is a private business, unfortunately there is nothing we could have done to influence this decision. We understand that the full four week notice period was adhered to.

“We have offered the setting business support to ensure the smooth handling of the closure and are working with other settings to ensure that there are ample places available for all children locally.”

What do you think of the current state of preschool funding? Please let us have your views in the comment box below.