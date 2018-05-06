Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Family arts festival WayWord – produced by multi award-winning Storyhouse – has revealed its programme of events for families to explore this May half-term (May 26 – June 1).

This is the sixth WayWord Festival, following the announcement that it would feature during every school half term (February, May and October).

The weeklong festival is dedicated to families and children.

For seven days, Storyhouse in Chester will have a programme featuring performances, workshops, children’s illustrators, writers and films.

On Saturday, May 26, WayWord opens with Elmer Day – a national day celebrating the bestselling children’s books about a patchwork elephant.

Workshops include Lego stop-motion animation and computer game design.

There will be performances for families to enjoy in Storyhouse’s Garret theatre by The Makeshift Ensemble.

Children’s illustrators Richard Graham (Cranky Caterpillar) Jo Lyward (My Dad is My Uncle’s Brother) and Bethan Woollvin (reimagined Hansel and Gretel) also join the line-up. Plus, storytelling by the actor, playwright and broadcaster David Wood OBE.

Storyhouse’s forthcoming production of Swallows and Amazons inspires the event: Campfire storytelling hosted in the children’s library.

Whilst every day at 4pm there will be a film screening on the Kitchen big screen with sound streamed through headphones.

Titles include Labyrinth, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, The Railway Children and Bugsy Malone.

Ticket price includes headphones, popcorn and a drink.

Co-creator of CBeebies hit show Olobob Top, Leigh Hodkinson will give a talk on her latest project and for budding musical theatre stars a workshop followed by a performance of songs from some of the West End’s most iconic shows.

Every day the children’s library will have free arts and crafts, plus ticketed sessions on composting and badge design.

Meanwhile Storyhouse’s cinema presents Show Dogs (PG) about a police detective partnering with a canine and Anime’s critically acclaimed hit Mary and The Witch’s Flower (U).

To find out more and book visit storyhouse.com.