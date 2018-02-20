Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester cocktail bar Pitcher & Piano will be closing next month, staff have confirmed.

The St John Street venue has not confirmed why it is closing but said it will shut its doors for the final time on Saturday, March 17.

Exclusive first look inside The Alchemist in Chester before it opens

It is one of seventeen branches across the UK but there are no reports of closures elsewhere.

A member of staff at the Chester venue confirmed the closure but said they were not prepared to discuss the matter further.