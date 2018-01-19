Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire police are warning of icy conditions after a lorry overturned in a village near Chester this morning (January 19).

The truck rolled over in Platts Lane, Tarvin , but fortunately the driver only suffered minor injury.

Cheshire police tweeted: “Overturned truck in Tarvin. It’s very icy out there today, please drive carefully. Better to arrive late than not arrive at all #driverawareness #drivecarefully #Dblock.”

Meanwhile, some pavements are also icy and slippery under foot across the borough.